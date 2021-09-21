Queens man murdered and wrapped up in bed

article

Police are investigating a man who was found murdered in a bed in the Flushing section of Queens.

The NYPD responded to a home on 39th Ave. at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after being asked to do a wellness check.

They found 26-year-old Justin Li lying face-up on a bed inside an apartment. He had been shot in the head and then wrapped and covered with bedding.

EMS responded to the scene but he was already dead.

The investigation continues and there are no arrests.

