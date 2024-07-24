Man on moped punches 2 men unconscious in Hell's Kitchen, 1 in critical

A man on a moped punched two men, leaving them unconscious in Hell's Kitchen overnight Tuesday, according to police.

Police say the man was riding a moped on the sidewalk near 9th Avenue around 3 a.m. when he bumped into a man who was standing nearby.

The men allegedly went back and forth when the man on the moped punched the 56-year-old in the face, rendering him unconscious.

According to the police, the victim's friend, a 38-year-old man tried to intervene when the man punched him in the face, leaving him unconscious as well.

The 38-year-old friend was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and the 56-year-old man is believed to be in a stable condition.

The man on the moped fled the scene before police arrived.

It's unclear whether the men knew the man on the moped. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).