Man lights church cross on fire; jumps from rooftop to rooftop in attempt to evade police

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
12
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 1:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:38 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 5:30 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Flood Advisory
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from THU 9:23 AM EDT until THU 11:15 AM EDT, Orange County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:33 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County

Man lights church cross on fire; jumps from rooftop to rooftop in attempt to evade police

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
California
FOX 5 New York

Man lights church cross on fire; jumps from rooftop to rooftop in attempt to evade police

LOS ANGELES - A man climbed a four-story church in Boyle Heights on Wednesday night and lit fire to a cross before jumping from roof to roof in an attempt to evade police.

Dramatic video from SkyFOX shows the unidentified man jumping from rooftop to rooftop not once, but three different times.

Man jumps rooftop to rooftop three times in Boyle Heights

Dramatic video shows a man evade police by jumping from rooftop to rooftop three different times.

SkyFOX was over St. Mary's Catholic Church on South Chicago Street a little after 8:45 p.m. when the man was spotted lighting a cross on fire. 

As Los Angeles Police Department officers waited for the man to come down, the suspect continued to avoid police by jumping from building to building.

Man jumps from rooftop to rooftop in Boyle Heights

Dramatic video shows a man jumping from rooftop to rooftop at least three different times in Boyle Heights. He was also spotted lighting a cross on fire before jumping off multiple rooftops.

The fire on top of the church bell tower appeared to burn out without threat of spreading to the rest of the building.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The man was eventually placed in LAPD custody.

Officials did not say if he was wanted for additional crimes.

The suspect's identity, nor motive is not yet known as of Wednesday night.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.