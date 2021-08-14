Man leads cops to father’s head on dinner plate in freezer

article

A Pennsylvania man allegedly led police to his father’s severed head that he kept on a dinner plate in a freezer.

Donald Lawrence Meshey Jr., 32, was arrested Wednesday in the stabbing death and dismemberment of his father, Donald Meshey Sr., 67.

Lancaster police were called to the home after a woman called cops seeking a welfare check on a relative.

The caller said Meshey told her there was a "cadaver" in one of the beds along with a head stashed in a freezer, police said in a news release.

She said that she had just been inside the residence and spoke with Meshey. She told the police that she observed what she believed to be the head of one of her family members, in the freezer.

Patrol officers went to the house and talked to Meshey Jr. Meshey escorted the officer inside and took him to the kitchen, where he proceeded to remove what appeared to be a human head from the freezer to show the officer.

During a police interview, Meshey said he found what he described as a "cadaver doll" in his father's bedroom, which looked and sounded like his father. Meshey admitted to stabbing the "cadaver doll" for 2-3 minutes with a knife and then dismembered the body.

An autopsy conducted early Thursday identified the victim as Meshey’s father, LancasterOnline.com reported.

The severed head was kept on a white dinner plate inside the freezer and Meshey used a handsaw to mutilate his father’s body, court documents obtained by WGAL show.

Donald L. Meshey Jr., was arrested and charged with homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence.