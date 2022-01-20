Man knocked unconscious on NYC sidewalk

The NYPD shared a shocking video of a man knocked unconscious while standing on a sidewalk in Queens.

The victim could be seen at a curb in the area of 77th Street and 37th Road in Jackson Heights on Tuesday at about 12:19 a.m. as one of the suspects walks past him.

Moments later both individuals return when one of them punches him from behind in the head knocking him flat on his face.

The suspects then take off with his wallet which contained $70 in cash, multiple credit cards and a cell phone.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS responded to the scene and brought the 43-year-old victim to Elmhurst Hospital with injuries to his left eye and face.

The suspects fled on foot.

The NYPD was offering a $3500 reward for information that leads to their arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.