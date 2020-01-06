Man killed woman who honked at him to hurry up

article

Prosecutors in northern Minnesota accused a man of fatally shooting a woman on New Year's Day who yelled at him to hurry up and honked her horn while waiting for him outside his home.

Angelo Oluf Borreson, 56, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of 51-year-old Angela Wynne.

The Roseau County Sheriff's Department says that about 8:05 a.m. they got a call about a shooting.

When they arrived they found Wynne's body and arrested Borreson.

Borreson told authorities Wynne drove to his home near Badger to help him get gas for his vehicle.

According to the complaint, Wynne arrived before Borreson was ready to leave and started yelling at him to hurry while honking her horn.

He reportedly admitted that he fired into the driver's side window, knew he had hit Wynne and went inside his home and called 911.

Borreson remained jailed Sunday with bail set at $750,000 ahead of a March 16 court appearance.