Man killed, woman injured in Queens karaoke bar shooting

A 22-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old woman was injured in a shooting inside a karaoke bar in Flushing, Queens, said police. The gunman remained at large.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call at about 1:17 a.m. Friday from the K-Show Bar on 138 Street. Cops found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and the woman with a gunshot wound to her right hand.

Both victims were taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital. The man was pronounced dead at 1:41 a.m. The woman was in stable condition.

The victim's identity had not been released pending family notification.

The search was on for the gunman who fled on foot down 39th Avenue, according to cops. There was no description of the suspect.