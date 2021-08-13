Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Union County
3
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County, Western Passaic County

Man killed, woman injured in Queens karaoke bar shooting

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Flushing
FOX 5 NY

Deadly karaoke bar shooting

A 22-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old woman was injured after a shooting at a karaoke bar in Flushing, Queens.

NEW YORK - A 22-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old woman was injured in a shooting inside a karaoke bar in Flushing, Queens, said police. The gunman remained at large.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call at about 1:17 a.m. Friday from the K-Show Bar on 138 Street. Cops found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and the woman with a gunshot wound to her right hand.

Both victims were taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital. The man was pronounced dead at 1:41 a.m. The woman was in stable condition. 

The victim's identity had not been released pending family notification.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The search was on for the gunman who fled on foot down 39th Avenue, according to cops. There was no description of the suspect.