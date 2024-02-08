81-year-old man killed wife with hammer at Gwinnett retirement community: warrant

article

An elderly man charged with murdering his wife at the retirement community where they both lived struck her multiple times in the head with a hammer, according to the criminal arrest warrant.

Richard Hayden, 81, of Lawrenceville was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault in the death of his wife, Grace Hayden. The 71-year-old woman was found dead inside her room at the Lindwood Estates Gracious Retirement Living, located off Lawrenceville-Suwannee Road.

According to the arrest warrant, Hayden attacked his wife with a hammer, striking her in the head with a hammer, causing the severe injuries that resulted in her death.

Gwinnett County police have not given specifics on the lead-up to the alleged attack, but said it is believed to be a "domestic-related incident" between the couple.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the official cause of Gracy Hayden's death.

Prior to his charges being filed, Richard Hayden was being treated at a nearby hospital for reasons unrelated to the incident, according to police.

An order has been granted for bail.

