Man killed in Bronx housing project

article

The NYPD was investigating a July 4th murder at a Bronx NYCHA housing complex.

Officers got the call to the Castle Hill Houses on Lacombe Ave. just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

They found 33-year-old Rikona Kirby with multiple shots to the chest and head.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

EMS took him to Jacobi Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: