Man killed during YouTube 'prank' robbery video

article

A 20-year-old man was killed in a Nashville parking lot while taking part in a prank for a YouTube video.

David Starnes Jr., 23, admitted to homicide detectives that he shot and killed Timothy Wilks, 20, in the parking lot of Urban Air on Friday night.

Detectives say they were told that Wilks and a friend were participating in a "prank" robbery as part of a YouTube video and approached a group of people, including Starnes, with butcher knives.

Starnes told police that he didn't know it was a prank and shot Wilks in defense of himself and others.

Wilks died at the scene.

No charges were immediately filed but police said that the investigation was continuing.

