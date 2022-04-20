Man dies after getting trapped in car wash

article

A man died after getting pinned inside a Southern California car wash.

It happened Friday in a self-service car wash in Escondido, about 35 miles north of San Diego.

The Escondido Police Department says that a 56-year-old man was going through the car wash in his 2014 Scion XB. For some unknown reason, he tried to exit his vehicle.

The vehicle rolled forward and pinned the man between his car and the machinery.

Police say it does not appear that the car wash had been activated at the time of the incident.

Officers pulled the victim from the car wash and EMS rushed him to the hospital but it was too late to save his life.

The victim's name was not released. Police were hoping that any witnesses could help in the investigation.