Man killed in Bronx assault, beaten with metal object: police

A 48-year-old man died after being beaten with a metal object inside a Bronx building Saturday night, according to the New York City Police Department.

What we know:

Police say officers responded to a 911 call around 8:52 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 1851 Phelan Place, within the 46th Precinct.

When officers arrived, they learned the man had been assaulted and struck multiple times in the head and body with a metal object.

The victim was taken by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police have not announced any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.