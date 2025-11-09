Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in Bronx assault, beaten with metal object: police

Published  November 9, 2025 10:48am EST
New York
The Brief

    • A 48-year-old man was found unconscious and later died after being assaulted in a Bronx building.
    • Police say the victim was struck multiple times with a metal object.
    • A person of interest has been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

BRONX, N.Y. - A 48-year-old man died after being beaten with a metal object inside a Bronx building Saturday night, according to the New York City Police Department.

What we know:

Police say officers responded to a 911 call around 8:52 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 1851 Phelan Place, within the 46th Precinct.

When officers arrived, they learned the man had been assaulted and struck multiple times in the head and body with a metal object.

The victim was taken by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police have not announced any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

The Source: Information from the New York City Police Department (NYPD), 46th Precinct, was used in this article. 

