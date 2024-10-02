Man killed, another wounded in Washington Heights shooting: NYPD

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Washington Heights early Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened at approximately 12:05 a.m. at West 160 Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. EMS took him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Police were also informed that a 25-year-old male was taken, via private means, to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left ankle and is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police said the identity of the deceased is pending at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.