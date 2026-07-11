Man killed, 2 others injured in Harlem triple shooting: NYPD

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The Brief A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting behind 70 Lenox Avenue, police said. A 28-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were also shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Friday night in Harlem, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 10:23 p.m. Friday, July 10, to a report of shots fired behind 70 Lenox Avenue, within the 28th Precinct and Patrol Service Area 5.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shin and a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right forearm.

The 35-year-old man was taken by EMS to Mount Sinai Morningside in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The 28-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

Investigation underway

No arrests have been made.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the man who died is being withheld pending family notification.