Man killed, 2 others injured in Harlem triple shooting: NYPD
NEW YORK - A man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Friday night in Harlem, according to the NYPD.
What we know:
Police said officers responded around 10:23 p.m. Friday, July 10, to a report of shots fired behind 70 Lenox Avenue, within the 28th Precinct and Patrol Service Area 5.
When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shin and a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right forearm.
The 35-year-old man was taken by EMS to Mount Sinai Morningside in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.
The 28-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.
Investigation underway
No arrests have been made.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing.
The identity of the man who died is being withheld pending family notification.
The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.