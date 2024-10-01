3 people shot in broad daylight in Brooklyn: NYPD

One man was killed, and two people were critically injured after a shooting in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

It happened at approximately 5:20 p.m. in the vicinity of 456 Lafayette Avenue in the Bed-Stuyvesant section.

Officers found a 32-year-old man who was shot in the head, a 26-year-old who was shot in the stomach and shoulder, and a 33-year-old man who was shot in the torso.

Police said the man who was shot in the head was pronounced deceased and has been identified as Shaquille Davis.

The 26-year-old male and 33-year-old male were transported by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.