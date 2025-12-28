15-year-old boy killed, 14-year-old wounded in Bronx shooting

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Bronx, police said. Officers responded to reports of gunfire inside a home and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 15-year-old boy is dead and another teen was injured after a shooting inside a Bronx residence and nearby street Saturday evening.

What we know:

Police say officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday at 1219 Adee Avenue, within the confines of the NYPD’s 49th Precinct.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS transported the teen to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police also located a 14-year-old male in front of 2909 Laconia Avenue, also within the 49th Precinct, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm. Officers transported the teen in a marked patrol vehicle to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was listed in stable condition.

On Sunday, police identified the deceased as Eric Aitken, 15, of Waterbury, Connecticut.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a suspect description or information about a possible motive. Investigators have not said whether the two teens were targeted or how the shooting unfolded.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to identify those responsible and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.