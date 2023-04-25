Man, 64, in wheelchair violently punched, robbed in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for two men wanted in the violent attack and robbery of a 64-year-old man in a wheelchair in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx.

It happened back on April 11 around 8:30 p.m. in front of 235 West Kingsbridge Rd.

According to police, the man was sitting in a wheelchair when the two unknown suspects approached him and demanded money.

Surveillance photos obtained from the location shows both suspects. (NYPD)

The victim refused, and the suspects proceeded to punch him in the head and forcibly take a cellphone from his pocket, police said.

The suspects then fled the location to parts unknown.

The victim sustained a minor injury to the back of his head and was transported to Saint Barnabus Hospital in stable condition.

Suspect descriptions

The first suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, medium build, black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words "Chinatown Market" on the front, ribbed blue jeans and black sneakers.

The second suspect is also described as a man with a medium complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black winter hat with a Nike logo, a dark-colored bubble jacket with a light-colored hood, light colored pants and black and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).