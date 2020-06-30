Expand / Collapse search

Man in wheelchair opens fire sparking bottle-throwing incident, says NYPD

Harlem
The NYPD wants to find the man in a wheelchair who fired several shots from a gun in Harlem.

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants to find a disabled man who fired several shots from a gun while in his wheelchair on a street in Harlem.

There were no reported injuries from the shooting at West 134th Street and Seventh Avenue. The man fled in his wheelchair. 

The incident on June 28 at about 3:40 a.m. lead to an escalation between responding officers and people who had been gathered in the area, according to police. Video from the scene and released by police a day earlier shows a man hurling a glass liquor bottle at a police vehicle.

Man throws bottle at cop car

Police want to find the man seen on video hurling a glass liquor bottle at a police vehicle in Harlem.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of either suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

