Man in Trump mask, Santa hat shoots former brother-in-law in Rohnert Park: police

A man from Las Vegas wearing a Donald Trump mask, a long white beard and a Santa hat shot his former brother-in-law in Rohnert Park on Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities responded to Manchester Avenue at about 11:20 a.m. after a woman reported that her 77-year-old husband had been shot.

Officers quickly responded and were pointed towards a cul-de-sac adjacent to where the shooting took place. They spotted a small black car with Nevada license plates attempting to turn around.

Officers blocked the road and arrested the man without incident. They later learned that the alleged shooter, 75-year-old Gerald Jacinth of Las Vegas, is the victim’s estranged brother-in-law.

When searching Jacinth’s vehicle, police said they found a handgun in a duffle bag, a rubber mask resembling President Trump and a long, white curly beard.

A suspicious package was also found in the victim’s driveway, prompting police to cordon off the area and call in the Sonoma County Sheriff Explosive Ordinance Disposal team. The device was rendered safe after it was found to be a towel wrapped in a box.

According to police, Jacinith came to the victim’s home claiming he had a "special delivery" and held up a present before he shot the victim twice, including once in the back. The victim was able to take photos of Jacinith getting into his vehicle.

There has been no official motive for the shooting.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police credit witnesses for performing life-saving measures on the scene.

Jacinth was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into Sonoma County Jail.