Man in custody after climbing New York Times building in Manhattan

A man has been taken into custody by the NYPD after scaling the New York Times building in Manhattan.

Footage shows the individual, dressed in black, perched on the side of the Midtown building.

According to police, the man managed to make it up to the 6th floor of the building before he was arrested.

“Only in New York is this even possible,” an onlooker said in a video posted by Ebonie Johnson Cooper.