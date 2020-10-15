Expand / Collapse search

Man in custody after climbing New York Times building in Manhattan

Published 
Midtown
FOX 5 NY

Man scales NY Times building in Manhattan

A man scaled the New York Times building in New York City on October 15. Credit: Ebonie Johnson Cooper via Storyful

NEW YORK - A man has been taken into custody by the NYPD after scaling the New York Times building in Manhattan.

Footage shows the individual, dressed in black, perched on the side of the Midtown building.

According to police, the man managed to make it up to the 6th floor of the building before he was arrested.

“Only in New York is this even possible,” an onlooker said in a video posted by Ebonie Johnson Cooper.

