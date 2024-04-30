Man dead after police shooting in Chelsea

article

A 25-year-old man is dead after a police shooting in Chelsea.

The incident reportedly happened on West 24th Street.

Police say that at 2:43 p.m., officers assigned to a joint NYPD and federal homeland security violent gang task force were searching for a 25-year-old man wanted for a felony assault that happened earlier in April in Manhattan.

The members of the task force found the suspect and identified themselves as law enforcement, causing the suspect to flee into a store. While inside the store, officers attempted to place the suspect under arrest and a violent struggle ensued.

Police say the man produced a gun, and the officers discharged their weapons several times, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A .40-caliber firearm was recovered from the scene.

During the struggle, one of the officers sustained a gash to the head and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

