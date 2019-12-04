Man in anti-gay attack targeted with hammer, thrown onto tracks

A New York City man narrowly missed being crushed beneath a subway train after a hammer-wielding attacker making homophobic comments fought with and then tossed a 21-year-old straphanger onto the tracks before fleeing the station, officials said.

The NYPD Hate Crime's Task Force is on the hunt for the suspect in the Bronx attack. The shocking incident unfolded on Nov. 22 at around 1 a.m. at the Tremont Avenue station.

The victim was waiting on the northbound D train platform when the suspect tried to hit him with a hammer.

A struggle unfolded and the madman threw the victim onto the train tracks.

A Good Samaritan alerted the oncoming motorman who was able to stop the train in time. He also helped the victim back onto the platform.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was treated for cuts and bruises to his head.

Police on Tuesday released a sketch of the suspect wanted in the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following. All calls/texts are confidential.

