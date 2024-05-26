Man hit by police car in Brooklyn; condition critical

article

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a police car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

The NYPD said it happened around 3:30 a.m. in Brownsville when officers saw him point a gun at a woman.

He ran and then when a sergeant in a police car tried to come and cut him off, he was hit.

The NYPD posted on X that the gun was recovered.

This comes after police officers shot an "emotionally disturbed man" in Brooklyn overnight after he held two knives in front of them, according to the NYPD.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Eldert Street in Bushwick.

Police say a man was holding two knives and tapped on a police car with two officers inside.

After not listening to verbal commands to drop the weapons, the officers used their tasers, which got the man to drop one of the knives.

Police say the man then charged at them with a second knife.

Both officers fired their guns and the man died at a nearby hospital.