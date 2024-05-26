Man fatally shot by police in Brooklyn after knife incident

Police officers shot an "emotionally disturbed man" in Brooklyn overnight after he held two knives in front of them, according to the NYPD.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Eldert Street in Bushwick.

Police say a man was holding two knives and tapped on a police car with two officers inside.

After not listening to verbal commands to drop the weapons, the officers used their tasers, which got the man to drop one of the knives.

Police say the man then charged at them with a second knife.

"We try everything we can with emotionally disturbed people to deescalate," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Both officers fired their guns and the man died at a nearby hospital.