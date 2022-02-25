Man has rims and tires stolen from Bronx parking garage

article

Police say that man who parked his car in a Bronx parking garage came back to find his car sitting on a brick and pieces of a wooden chair and his wheels gone.

The NYPD says it happened overnight earlier this month at the MPG Parking on Exterior St.

The man had parked overnight and found it when he went back the next day.

Clothing was also removed from the inside of the car. Police estimate his losses at approximately $6,400.

The thief is believed to have left in a Honda minivan. They have not been caught.