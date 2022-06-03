Man groped two women on cross-country flight, feds say

article

A California man is accused of groping two women on a cross-country flight.

Federal prosecutors say that it happened on May 31st on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 42, of Modesto, is charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact.

He was arrested when the plane landed at Boston Logan International Airport.

Prosector say that Dhillon engaged in "unwanted sexual contact" with two female passengers sitting next to him.

The first victim reported that Dhillon, seated in the aisle seat next to her, allegedly touched her thigh and groin area while she was taking care of her infant child who was in a car seat in the window seat next to her. She called for help and stated out loud, "this man just groped me."

The second victim, who was seated in the aisle seat opposite Dhillon, said that he reached out with both hands and simultaneously grabbed her groin and buttocks when she was standing in the aisle.

The flight crew then intervened and moved Dhillon to another part of the plane for the rest of the flight. Authorities did not release information on what airline

Dhillon faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.