Subway groper flashed woman on UES: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a man accused of groping and exposing himself to a woman inside of a subway station on the Upper East Side.

According to authorities, the victim, a 24-year-old woman was standing on the northbound Q train platform inside the Lexington Avenue and East 63 Street subway station at roughly 8:30 a.m. on May 12, when the suspect approached her from behind and toucher her buttocks.

When the victim turned around, she saw the suspect with his genitals exposed, before the man fled onto a northbound "Q" train.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.