Man groped 14-year-old girl on subway train: NYPD

The NYPD is hunting for a man accused of groping a teenage girl on the subway on Wednesday,

Authorities say that around 8 a.m., the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was riding a northbound M train heading to the Steinway Street Station in Astoria when a man sitting next to her touched her thigh and buttocks over her clothing.

When the train arrived at the Steinway Street station, the victim and the man both got off and made their way out of the station, where the man followed the victim and attempted to talk to her.

The girl then ran away, as did the man. The victim was uninjured.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect taken on Steinway Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

