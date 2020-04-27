Man goes to 11 Wendy's restaurants for free nugget promotion

article

There’s more than one way to get free food. Last week, Wendy’s announced that participating restaurants across the country would be giving away orders of 4-Piece Chicken Nuggets to anyone visiting the drive-thru on Friday.

A man in Oregon decided to make the most of it.

The company said the free nuggets were inspired by the chain's team members and restaurant crews who have been “going above and beyond” to help out their communities.

There was a limit of one four-pack of free nuggets per customer, but that wasn’t going to stop a Twitter user going by the name “Skweezy Jibbs.”

He drove to 11 different Wendy’s in the greater Portland and Vancouver area, KATU reported. In order to make the most of his trip, he reportedly drove the 17-mile route twice.

On Twitter, he shared a picture of his nuggets, which he captioned, “Times is [sic] tough so when I heard Wendys was [sic] givin' out free 4 piece nuggs today I knew I had to hustle. I hit every damn Wendy’s twice within 17 miles across 2 states, it took 5 hours but now we eatin’ free 4 [sic] a week.”

Advertisement

Wendy's actually responded to his post saying: "That's just straight up impressive ngl."

While it sounded like he scored a great deal, one person commented that with an estimated $0.50 per mile cost to operate a vehicle, it actually cost the man more than $30 for the "free" nuggets.