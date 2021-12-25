Man found dead inside Staten Island apartment building

article

A man was found dead inside of a Staten Island apartment building on Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police say officers from the 122nd Precinct received a call about a disorderly person at the Elbee Gardens apartments on Clove Road near Weser Avenue in Grasmere at around 7:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Rafael Ramos unconscious in a second-floor hallway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say that 32-year-old Emmanuel Diaz walked out of a nearby apartment, covered in blood and with a laceration to his face, and was taken into custody for questioning by police.

According to the New York Daily News, the Diaz said he knew Ramos, and that Ramos had attempted to attack him with a knife.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.