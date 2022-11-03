Man found dead in freezer in Brooklyn

article

A man was found dead in a walk-in freezer at a Brooklyn business.

The NYPD got a 911 call at about 8:45 p.m. from Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie.

They found the 33-year-old's body with no signs of trauma.

The police were investigating the possibility that the man might have been trapped in the freezer overnight.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

No other details were immediately available.