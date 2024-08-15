Man found dead at Hoboken, New Jersey park

article

A man was found dead at a park in Hoboken, New Jersey Thursday morning, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was found dead at Maxwell Place Park, the prosecutor's office said. The park is temporarily closed as police are investigating.

"The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office," the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said in a post on X.

Very few details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.