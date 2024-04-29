Man fatally shot in Queens

A man was fatally shot in Queens Monday morning, police said.

The man was in his 20s and was shot on Rockaway Boulevard and 117th Street in South Ozone Park around 1:05 a.m.

EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead after suffering gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and legs.

Cops say the two male suspects fled the scene.

The motive is unknown at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

