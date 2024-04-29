Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in Queens

By
Updated  April 29, 2024 12:15pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

Queens fatal shooting

A shooting Monday morning in Queens has left one man dead, police said.

QUEENS - A man was fatally shot in Queens Monday morning, police said.

The man was in his 20s and was shot on Rockaway Boulevard and 117th Street in South Ozone Park around 1:05 a.m.

EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead after suffering gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and legs.

Cops say the two male suspects fled the scene. 

The motive is unknown at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.