Man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx: NYPD

Crime in the City full episode: September 27, 2024
FOX 5 NY’s Dan Bowens takes a look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including a wheelchair thief on the loose in Brooklyn, the community uproar over a fatal Bronx hit-and-run crash and Eric Adams becoming the first New York City mayor to be indicted for criminal charges.
BRONX - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in the Bronx on Sunday, police said.
The shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. on East 182nd Street and Mapes Avenue.
EMS found the man dead on the scene.
The motive is unclear.
The investigation remains ongoing.