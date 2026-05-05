Man fatally stabbed near Times Square; police search for 3 suspects

The Brief A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death late Monday night outside a restaurant on West 43rd Street near Times Square, police said. The victim was attacked multiple times in the face, back and torso and was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. Police are searching for three male suspects seen wearing dark clothing, and no arrests have been made.



A man was stabbed to death in Midtown late Monday night, and police are searching for multiple suspects, authorities said.

What we know:

The 39-year-old victim was attacked around 11:30 p.m. outside a restaurant on West 43rd Street, a busy corridor near Times Square and just steps from a police precinct, according to the NYPD. Investigators say the man was stabbed multiple times in the face, back and torso.

Emergency responders rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released his identity, pending family notification.

Police search for 3 male suspects

Authorities are looking for three male suspects who were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing. No arrests have been made, and the weapon used in the attack has not been recovered.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance footage from cameras in the area is expected to play a key role in the investigation. The block where the stabbing occurred is heavily monitored, including by NYPD security cameras positioned above the scene.

Crime in NYC

The killing comes just hours after police officials announced that New York City recorded the lowest number of homicides in its history for the first four months of a year.

According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, 76 murders were reported citywide from January through April, surpassing the previous record low of 86 in 2018.

The Midtown South precinct, where the stabbing occurred, has now recorded three homicides so far this year.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.