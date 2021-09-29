Man drowns in freak lawnmower accident
An elderly South Carolina man died in a freak lawnmower accident.
The Cherokee County Coroner says that 88-year-old Daniel Lee Shaw of Gaffney was cutting the lawn when the accident took place.
"Shaw was riding a zero turn mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned down an embankment into a creek. The mower came to rest on top of Shaw trapping him under the water," Coroner Dennis Flowler said in a news release.
Shaw was discovered by family members at 8:50 p.m. who began searching for him after failing to show up at his nearby home. That was about 4 hours after he was last seen.
An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.
