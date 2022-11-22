Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx

The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot. They say a 29-year-old man was at 70 Major Deegan North inside a black Toyota Camry when he was shot once in the back.

The victim then drove off and made it to Sedgwick Avenue when he hit multiple parked cars and then overturned his vehicle.

EMS rushed him to New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the identity of the deceased is pending family notification.