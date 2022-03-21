Man draws swastika on building in Midtown Manhattan

Police released images of a man who they say drew a swastika on a "No Smoking" sign hanging on the outside of a post office in Midtown Manhattan.

Video shows a man wearing a gray-and-yellow hooded sweater, dark-colored pants, and sneakers vandalizing a sign on 450 Lexington Avenue at about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, police said.

The man then headed south on Lexington Avenue, police said.

The NYPD is calling this an aggravated harassment case.

The building houses a post office, a law firm, and other offices.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .

