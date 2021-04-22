Man drags woman before sexual assault in Brooklyn

The NYPD wants to find the man who dragged a woman down a street in East Williamsburg before sexually assaulting her.

The 24-year-old victim was walking in the area of White Street and Siegel Street at about 9 p.m. Monday when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her throat, pushed her against a wall and demanded money, according to police.

When she told him she had $20 he dragged her eastbound down Siegel Street, pushed her against a parked car and began sexually assaulting her, said police.

A man inside the vehicle witnessed the incident. The suspect let the woman go and ran off.

He was last seen fleeing northbound on Bushwick Avenue before entering the Montrose Avenue 'L' train station at 9:13 p.m.

The suspect is described by police as a male in his 20s with a dark complexion and 6'2" tall. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweat jacket, a dark colored backpack, a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap, dark colored jeans, black and white sneakers, and a black Nike face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.