Man dragged out of car, beaten with night stick in East New York

The NYPD wants to find two men who dragged another man out of a parked vehicle and viciously assaulted him in East New York.

The incident occurred on Aug. 17 at about 12:32 a,m. in front of Sheffield Avenue. The 28-year-old victim was waiting in a parked car when one of the suspects in an SUV approached the vehicle and demanded he get out of the car, according to police. The suspects then pulled the man out and beat him with a night stick.

One of the suspects threatened the victim with a gun before stealing his identification, added police. He then fled on foot. The other suspect took off in the vehicle.

The victim refused medical attention.

The first suspect is described as a male approximately 30-years-old, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with a dark complexion, medium build, last seen wearing a baseball hat, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and in possession of an expandable night stick.

The second suspect is described as a male approximately 30-years-old, 5 feet eight inches tall, 160 pounds, with a dark complexion, medium build, facial hair, last seen wearing a Do-rag, a light color shirt, black pants, white sneakers and in possession of a black firearm.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.