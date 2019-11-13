Man, dog stabbed in Manhattan subway station

A man and his dog were stabbed while on a bench inside the 14th Street station in Manhattan Wednesday.

The assailant got into a dispute with the victim and then stabbed him in the leg before stabbing the dog, according to police.

The assaults occurred at about 4:20 a.m. on the northbound F platform.

The victim who was initially asleep on the bench was taken to Bellevue Hospital while the dog was taken by emergeny service personnel for treatment.

Both were expected to recover.

The suspect is described by police as black, in his 30s, and was wearing black pants, a brown coat and a black hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact police at the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.CrimeStoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting tips to 274637.

You can remain anonymous.

