'Nightmare': Fake Amazon worker steals $9K from Queens single mother, linked to 9 break-ins

The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say has been disguising himself as an Amazon worker in order to rob people in Queens.

The suspect has been linked to at least 9 apartment break-ins in Sunnyside, Astoria, and Long Island City. Authorities say that he has taken over $32,000 in cash, jewelry and other property.

One of the victims is 35-year-old Estrla Islas, a single mother in Sunnyside. According to Islas, the burglar broke into her apartment through a bathroom window and rummaged through her drawers and closets.

"He took almost like $9,000," Islas said. "$9,000 in cash."

Islas had saved that money for her 12-year-old daughter.

The serial burglar began his rampage in January, with the most recent incident on March 5.

Anyone with information that could lead to the suspect's arrest is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.