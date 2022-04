A man died in a fire in his Queens home on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Bedell St. in South Jamaica.

The FDNY was called to a 911 call of a fire inside the home.

After putting out the fire they found the body of 61-year-old Colin Cyrus inside the home.

The fire appears to be accidental but the city fire marshal's office was investigating the exact cause.

Advertisement

No other details were available.