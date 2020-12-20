Man dies after rear-ending garbage truck in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD says a man has died after he rear-ended a garbage truck on in Brooklyn.

Kenneth Pamphile, 32, was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in Canarsie when he slammed into the back of a stationary Department of Sanitation truck. Firefighters had to extract Pamphile from his vehicle before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A sanitation worker driving the truck and another standing nearby were not injured.

The incident is under investigation.

With the Associated Press.