Man dies after rear-ending garbage truck in Brooklyn
article
NEW YORK - The NYPD says a man has died after he rear-ended a garbage truck on in Brooklyn.
Kenneth Pamphile, 32, was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in Canarsie when he slammed into the back of a stationary Department of Sanitation truck. Firefighters had to extract Pamphile from his vehicle before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A sanitation worker driving the truck and another standing nearby were not injured.
The incident is under investigation.
With the Associated Press.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!