Man dies after Manhattan subway fight: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after a fight on the subway led to the death of one man at the hands of a rider who may have been defending himself.

According to authorities, the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday aboard a northbound F train at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station in Manhattan.

A 30-year-old man who was said to be acting erratically and aggressively got into an altercation with a 24-year-old rider. During the course of the fight, the older man collapsed into unconsciousness, possibly after being put in a headlock, and did not survive.

The 24-year-old rider was taken into police custody, questioned, and released, but may not face charges.

Many details remain unclear but there are concerns, according to criminal defense attorney Donte Mills.

"We have to make sure that people are being responsive and that they're not being proactive and saying this guy looks like a threat so I'm going to take action," Mills told FOX 5 NY.

The city Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, which will reveal more about what actually happened.

Although law enforcement sources say the deceased had more than three dozen arrests for crimes, including assault, experts say that may not prevent the 24-year-old man from facing charges.

