Man dies after falling into Hudson River

Manhattan
FOX 5 NY
A layer of fog moves across midtown Manhattan in New York City on May 28, 2020 as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man has died after falling into the Hudson River off of Pier 45 at Christopher Street in Manhattan

Officials say that the man dropped personal property into the water just after 8:30 p.m. and went after it.

Three people went into the water to assist the man, all of whom had to be rescued by FDNY Marine Company 1.

The man was pulled from the harbor by the NYPD Harbor Unit and was pronounced dead at Lenox Hill Hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

