Man dies after falling into Hudson River

A 20-year-old man has died after falling into the Hudson River off of Pier 45 at Christopher Street in Manhattan.

Officials say that the man dropped personal property into the water just after 8:30 p.m. and went after it.

Three people went into the water to assist the man, all of whom had to be rescued by FDNY Marine Company 1.

The man was pulled from the harbor by the NYPD Harbor Unit and was pronounced dead at Lenox Hill Hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.