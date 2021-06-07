Man dead in shooting in Brooklyn housing project

article

A man was gunned down in a Brownsville, Brooklyn NYCHA building.

The NYPD was called to the Langston Hughes Houses just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Officers found a 31-year-old man laying in front of 335 Sutter Ave. He had gunshot wounds to the left shoulder and chest.

EMS took the man to Brookdale Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

The victim's name has not been released.

The Hughes Apartments, as the complex is known as, is made up of 3 high-rise residential buildings that take up more than a city block.