Man dead, 3 injured in Bronx shooting: NYPD

A man died and three others were injured after a shooting in the Bronx, police said.

The shooting took place inside a building at 4137 White Plains Rd. in Wakefield around 6:08 a.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD. Police confirmed a 23-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Two men, aged 52 and 44, were shot in the leg, while a 26-year-old man was struck in the torso. All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The motive behind the gunfire remains unclear, and as of now, there have been no arrests in connection with the shooting.