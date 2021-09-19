Man dead, 11-year-old boy injured after Bronx shooting

article

A 22-year-old man was killed and three others injured, including an 11-year-old boy after a shooting in the Bronx late Saturday night.

According to the NYPD, the shooting happened at around 11:13 p.m. during a gathering inside of Claremont Park.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the torso, and died after being taken to Lincoln Hospital.

Other victims included the 11-year-old boy, who was shot in his shoulder, a 24-year-old woman, who was shot twice in her torso, and a 22-year-old man, who was shot in his leg. The woman is currently listed in critical condition, while the 11-year-old and the 24-year-old are both listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

