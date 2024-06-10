Man in critical condition after being slashed on the Lower East Side: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE - A man is in critical condition after being slashed on Manhattan's Lower East Side Monday morning, police said.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Essex Avenue near Broome Street.
Officers say they found the victim with a slash wound to his neck and a stab wound in his torso.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is now in critical condition.
Police are now searching for the three suspects who fled the scene.