Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after being slashed on the Lower East Side: NYPD

By
Updated  June 10, 2024 8:47am EDT
Lower East Side
FOX 5 NY

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was slashed on the Lower East Side Monday morning.

LOWER EAST SIDE - A man is in critical condition after being slashed on Manhattan's Lower East Side Monday morning, police said.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Essex Avenue near Broome Street. 

Officers say they found the victim with a slash wound to his neck and a stab wound in his torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is now in critical condition.

Police are now searching for the three suspects who fled the scene.